A well-known minister observed that people are so uptight today that they can no longer sleep in church.
Seriously, we are a tension-ridden people who take aspirin for our headaches, tranquilizers for our nerves, and sleeping pills to make us sleep. And in some respect, it is no wonder. In our time, we have seen a deepening and worsening of almost every major problem — the problem of COVID-19, of violence, of political animosity, of crime, of change and of brutality. The dehumanizing of life is a continuing factor. We are living in a jittery time — filled with fear, anxiety, anger, stress and confusion.
In one of the biblical texts, Isaiah the prophet reminds us of how we can live wisely and well in the midst of continuous strain. He says, “In returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and in trust (confidence) shall be your strength” (Isaiah 30:15).
And, of course, Isaiah is pointing out the centrality of spiritual experience. He’s urging faith in God and God’s reliability. So how do we handle tension?
First, to handle tension — recognize its value! There is a place for tension. It is a sign of life. Death means that there is no longer any movement in our bodies. Death means the absence of tension. But so long as there is life, there will be some tension.
The truth is that any work or task that excites us, tests us and challenges us is bound to produce some stress. The greater the responsibility, the more tense we will become.
Second, to handle tension — live under the auspices of eternity! So much of our tension or stress is, “I’ve got to be here now and there then. How am I going to do it?”
There’s an old story of a businessman who was hurrying through a rural part of New Hampshire. He stopped at a small gas station to ask for directions. The proprietor was a bit slow in getting up, so the man yelled at him. “Hurry up. I’ve got a schedule to keep.”
The proprietor said, “No, sir, your schedule’s got you.”
So what about our schedules — yours and mine? Do they have us? Do they control us? The fact is, our schedules will turn into tyranny over us, only if we allow it. It is our attitude that makes the difference.
Third, to handle tension — stay emotionally balanced! The thing that really decks us is the mass amount of problems or concerns. It is the feeling of being swamped.
However, we are never too much bothered by the immediate thing, the next step. When Jesus said, “Do not be anxious about tomorrow... let the day’s issues be sufficient for the day” (Matthew 25:24,34), he was telling us to stay emotionally balanced.
As someone correctly observed, “by the yard, life is hard, by the inch, life is a cinch.”
Fourth, to handle tension — practical is the word! At any rate, the following are some of the things we can do to alleviate tension:
1. If possible, avoid stressful situations!
2. Be prepared! Unpreparedness causes much tension.
3. Develop order and discipline in your life! Helter skelter living is problematic.
4. Focus on the “musts” of life! This is distinguishing between the supremely important from the relatively important.
5. Get rid of the interior baggage!
6. Observe a quiet time!
“In returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and in trust (confidence) shall be your strength,” Isaiah noted.
