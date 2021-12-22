“What do you really want for Christmas?” is a question we frequently hear at this time of year. A small child answers, “I want a football or a doll or a commuter or some candy.” A merchant replies, “I want a lot of customers who are willing to purchase my products. A hospital patient cries, “I want my health and a return to normalcy. And on and on it goes.
But notice I asked, “What do you really want for Christmas? In reality, deep down, I think the psalmist in psalm 80 is speaking for most of us. The psalmist says, “Restore us, O God of hosts; let your face shine that we may be saved.” Do we hear what the psalmist is really saying. He’s saying, “Most of all, I want a face.” Psalm 80 is a psalm of communal lament. We are not exactly sure what the calamity is, but the people of Israel are in great distress. Their situation is so bad that their neighbors made fun of them and their adversaries ridiculed them. At the same time, God seems to be absent. Thus, the community of faith is pictured as waiting for the salvation of God. Deep down, all of us long for a face! This longing for a face is as old as time itself and as contemporary as today’s newspaper. This 80th psalm is found in scripture because it represents a generational longing that never grows obsolete.
To be sure, we moderns are not indifferent to this longing for a face. Now, these faces may not be the face that the psalmist is talking about, but it does help us to understand. We, too, long to see other faces, especially at Christmas and other holidays. We long to see the faces of those who have preceded us to the Father’s house. A friend who lost her mother over a year ago just posted a Facebook photo of she and her mother. We long to see the faces of those who are far away. And we long to see the faces of those who have given us love and hope and joy.
However, it is a different kind of face the people in psalm 80 are longing for. The people singing this psalm are having difficulty with God. They accuse God of neglecting them and abandoning them and not answering their prayers. Can we hear it? These people are sensing the terrible silence of God. In reality, they long to meet God, face to face. Deep down, we all long for a face.
Christmas is the answer to our longing. A few years ago a small Alaskan town called “Hope” was destroyed by a flood. No lives were lost, but there was tremendous property damage. One of the bishops of the church went there to see how he might help. When he arrived he found the devastated town completely deserted. However, someone had left a sign in the center of what had once been the Main Street. The sign read, “The community of Hope has moved to higher ground.”
This is what the miracle of Christmas does for us. It moves our Hope to higher ground. Christmas is the answer to our longing. In various ways and efforts, God tried to show the people of Israel what life was all about. God tried everything to make them understand-led then out of bondage, made a covenant with them, gave them the Law, sent prophets to tell them the truth, other, and even promised them a Messiah. But all the people would say was, “Show me. Show me.” So God showed them and us in Bethlehem! That’s what we celebrate at Christmas! As someone observed, “And God walked down the stairs of heaven with a little baby in his arms. The writer of Hebrews put it like this, “In many and various ways God spoke of old to our parents by the prophets; but in these last days God has spoken to us by a Son” (Hebrews 1:1,2).
So, we long for a face and God has given us a face. A child is born, and a face is given. And this face of Jesus is somehow God’s own face.
Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.