In a sermon titled “Loving Your Enemies,” the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stated that “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”
Though that message was delivered by Dr. King in 1957 at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., it is still relevant today, especially today.
As most of us are well aware, the United States in our time seems everything but United. Tragically, we have allowed our politics, racial divides, COVID-19 debates, and gender disagreements to separate us and cause deep feelings of anger, distrust, discord and even hatred. At this point, we have been listening to the wrong voices — voices of slanted truths, overlooked facts, benefited agendas and displaced common good.
If the division continues and deepens one wonders if it would really matter who is elected to public office. I’m talking about the good of the whole nation if the government remains dead-locked and the nation remains hate-locked.
Just as the election is important, the governing afterwards is equally important, and the need is for politicians and citizens to quit treating each other as enemies and work together to bring about the just society we desire.
Recently, I read a poignant editorial about anger in the Sept. 7, 2020 issue of “The Christian Science Monitor Weekly.” The editorial was titled, “How false fears drive anger in U.S. voters” and was based on a new book, “American Rage,” by political scientist Stephen Webster of Indiana University.
Among other things, Dr. Webster contends that anger is now the primary emotion of politics in the United States. The elite in both parties find it convenient to stoke anger. Why? “Because,” Dr. Webster states, “an angry voter is a loyal voter.”
The editorial goes on to point out that “voter identification with a particular party is now driven more by negativity toward the other party than by a positive association with one’s own party.” And these negative thoughts lead to absurd perceptions of how much these parties despise one another.
At any rate, the editorial makes clear that “anger is a tiresome emotion to hold for long.”
For the good of America, anger and hate in our political discourse have already outlasted their welcome. Certainly, we disagree but we don’t have to be disagreeable.
Now, Jesus has given us the way out of our no-win situation both as individuals and a nation when he says, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Disagree as we will, protest as we will, vote as we will, but do it with grace, humility and love. Without these three qualities, matters will only get worse.
The apostle Paul urges us to make Jesus our model and to be governed by his spirit in all our relationships with others. We are to treat one another with the same spirit we have experienced or witnessed in Jesus Christ. As J.B. Phillips put it in his translation, “Let Christ Jesus be your example as to what your attitude should be” (Philippians 2:5).
There’s a meaningful story about a father who was reading the Sunday paper and didn’t want to be disturbed by his little daughter. So, in advance, he cut up a map of the world, gave it to her, and told her to put it together. After a while she returned with it and every piece was in its place. The father was very much surprised and said, “Why, how did you do it? You don’t know anything about geography.”
The little girl replied, “There was a picture of Jesus on the other side, and I knew when I had Jesus in the right place, the whole world would be all right.”
It is critically important to have Jesus in the right place — grace, humility and love.
As Dr. King put it, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive hate out: only love can do that.”
