“A Tale of Two Cities” begins with the proclamation, “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” As we look out on the condition of our world today, there seems little in these times that can be identified as the best. Literally, trouble is everywhere-internationally (war in Ukraine), nationally (mass shootings and inflation), socially and personally. It would seem indeed, even to a partial observer that all is falling apart.
A man named Bill Watterson used to draw the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes.” In one of those comic strips Calvin, the little boy, comes marching into the living room early one morning. His mother is seated there in her favorite chair. She is sipping her morning coffee. She looks up at young Calvin. She is amused and amazed at how he is dressed. Calvin’s head is encased in a large space helmet. A cape is draped around his neck, across his shoulders down his back, and is dragging on the floor. One hand is holding a flashlight, and the other a baseball bat. “What’s up today?” asked his mother. “Nothing, so far,” answered Calvin. “So far?” she questions. “Well, you never know,” Calvin says. “Something could happen today.” Then Calvin marches off saying, “And if anything does, by golly, I’m going to be ready.” Calvin’s mother looks directly at the reading audience, and she says, “I need a suit like that!” And that’s the way we all feel at times as we face this troublesome world of ours. We want a suit like Calvin’s so we can say whatever happens, I’ll be ready.
So what do we do when everything seems to be falling apart? The psalmist was asking this same question in psalm 11 when he was asked, “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?” Before we get into that, let’s look at the situation of this psalmist. The setting is the temple. A persecuted innocent man flees to God’s house and claims the right of asylum. The temple employees, however, inform him that the temple does not guarantee absolute certain asylum. Consequently, they advise him to flee to the mountains like a bird. He reacts to such advice by professing his unshakable confidence in God. So what do we do when everything seems to be falling apart? We take our cue from the psalmist.
First, we can trust in the presence of God! When the psalmist was urged to flee before his enemies, he refused. He stood firm, steadfast. How? He said, “In the Lord I take refuge” ( psalm 11:1)
Now, the psalmist could take refuge In the Lord for two reasons. One, he remembered the past acts of God. Two, he was confident of God’s purpose for God’s people in the present. An unknown Jewish person left perhaps the greatest testament to faith on the walls of a cellar. This cellar was where Jews hid from the Nazi forces in Cologne, Germany. And though you have the words, I’ll say them again in this day of shaking mountains and roaring waters. This Jewish person wrote: “I believe in the sun, even when it isn’t shining. I believe in love, even when there’s no one there. And I believe in God, even when God is silent.” “In the Lord I take refuge,” said the psalmist. We can trust in the presence of God.
Second, we can maintain our conviction that the best is more powerful than the worst! And this conviction is a claim that has historic truth — both in the Old Testament with the Israelites and in the New Testament with the church. Then there are thousands of other examples of how the best is more powerful than the worst. A frail little girl was paralyzed. Her mother was told that the girl would would never walk. Never is a long time, and the mother and the little girl refused to stop trying. Together, they worked painfully until she could stumble along, then walk and finally run. In 1960 Wilma Rudolph set an Olympic record as the fastest female woman in the world. The very worst so often brings out the very best in us. In any logical explanation, George Washington should have surrendered several times. His fellow countrymen were indifferent to his cause and several of his trusted generals betrayed him. But nothing could shake his resolve — not treachery, not injustice, not elements of the weather, and not the armed forces of the enemy. And out of Washington’s resolve a new nation was born.
Third, we can keep right on pursuing goodness! I read an article by Mike Makin in “The Christian Science Monitor Weekly” about some heroic actions that took place in Buffalo, N.Y., after the mass shooting there. As the founder and director of a non-profit based in Buffalo, Dakarai Singletary and his team quickly sprang into action. The group organized the distribution of free fresh produce and supplies donated by local farmers and another market. The goal! “To limit further trauma of returning to the location,” Mr. Singletary said. He did the best things in the worst times. I’m talking about George Malley, played by John Travolta, in the movie “Phenomenon.” The government thought he was a security risk. The girl of his interest was afraid of being hurt. His friends didn’t understand him. The university wouldn’t allow him to share his new knowledge. The public was skeptical. But George Malley kept right on being himself. He kept right on trying to help people. He kept on being optimistic. He kept right on demonstrating the greatness of the human spirit. In spite of being held prisoner, made fun of, being severely questioned and doubted, George Malley did the best things in the worst times. And, by God’s grace, so can we!
