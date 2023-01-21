Whenever I do pre-marital counseling, I usually include the following — role expectation, a good theology of marriage, what the psychologists say about the experience, the importance of communication, the necessity of commitment, and how to deal with conflict or disagreements. Unless one of the marriage partners is a non-thinking robot, every marriage has disagreements. The only question is, how we handle those disagreements.

However, whether it’s in marriage, business, sports, politics, medicine, church or personal relationships, every life situation has disagreements. Again, the important issue is our handling of those disagreements.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Videos