Three people attend a concert. The first one is a musician down to his or her fingertips. He or she knows, understands and loves music. The concert is simply a joy. The second person doesn’t have the musical soul of the first person, but enjoys the concert as much as possible. His or her limited capacity limits the enjoyment of the music. The third person, however, is like a fish out of water at the concert. This person is bored and secretly wishes the concert was over. It is a punishment to even be there.

To some degree, these are the ways people experience the business of living. Some people enjoy life to the hilt and live it to the fullest. Others are very restricted in their enjoyment. When things are going their way, they are relatively happy, but at other times they are not happy but frustrated campers. While still others are bored with life. To them, life is just one gigantic problem or defeat.

Recommended for you

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Videos