Reportedly, there either was or is a box on the desk of an executive in the Bell Laboratories in California. When you press a button, the lid rises, and a hand emerges. The hand reaches down, turns off the switch, goes back into the box and the lid closes again. That’s all there is to it — a machine that does nothing but switch itself off. That machine might be amusing except it represents too many people in our time, who awake each morning for no other reason than to fall asleep again each evening. Day after day they go through the same monotonous meaningless motions. To them, life is a bore. To some of us, life may be a bore.

Boredom is overwhelming dullness. Webster defines it as “a lack of interest, tiresomeness, doldrums, listlessness …” When boredom strikes, life loses its zest, people their appeal, and daily living loses its excitement. The late Lloyd Ogilvie, former Chaplain of the United States Senate, said he overheard two young women who were looking wistfully at a poster, displaying the adventures of faraway travel. One said, “Doesn’t that sound exciting?” The other replied negatively. “Sure if I didn’t have to take the ordinary, the usual, the predictable, the bore with me.”

The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.

