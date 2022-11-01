Reportedly, there either was or is a box on the desk of an executive in the Bell Laboratories in California. When you press a button, the lid rises, and a hand emerges. The hand reaches down, turns off the switch, goes back into the box and the lid closes again. That’s all there is to it — a machine that does nothing but switch itself off. That machine might be amusing except it represents too many people in our time, who awake each morning for no other reason than to fall asleep again each evening. Day after day they go through the same monotonous meaningless motions. To them, life is a bore. To some of us, life may be a bore.
Boredom is overwhelming dullness. Webster defines it as “a lack of interest, tiresomeness, doldrums, listlessness …” When boredom strikes, life loses its zest, people their appeal, and daily living loses its excitement. The late Lloyd Ogilvie, former Chaplain of the United States Senate, said he overheard two young women who were looking wistfully at a poster, displaying the adventures of faraway travel. One said, “Doesn’t that sound exciting?” The other replied negatively. “Sure if I didn’t have to take the ordinary, the usual, the predictable, the bore with me.”
“Who’s that? her friend resounded with surprise. “Me,” she said dolefully.
Well, is there any cure for this sad condition? Let’s focus on it.
First, boredom is relieved only from within! Most of us will remember our Christmas rituals at home when we were children. I remember how it was at my house when the time came to put up the Christmas tree. My dad would always get the tree, usually a large one, string the light and expect the rest of us to finish the task. And the rest of us Brady’s would finish the task. With all the excitement we could muster, we would put on the numerous colored bulbs, the tinsel, the icicles, and, of course, the star at the top. When we had finished with our decorating, we were convinced our Christmas tree was the prettiest tree in the world. We had decorated it.
But, you know, God has a different way of decorating trees. Think about it. How does God decorate trees? God decorates trees by providing the sunshine and rain, and by placing food in the earth. Then the tree itself partakes of these blessings of God and thus develops a strong, healthy, vigorous life. First thing you know, some leaves or fruit appear on the limbs. But here’s the key. God decorates the tree on the “inside.” Boredom has to do with the sad plight of our interior life. Henri Nouwen stated that “one way to express the spiritual crisis of our time is to say that most of us have an address but cannot be found there.” That is especially true of the bored.
Second, boredom becomes blessedness in the Divine! After medical treatment or surgery, a person regains his/her total vigorous health and says, “I feel that I have just begun to live.” A worker changes jobs and upon feeling a breath of fresh air, shouts, “I have started living all over again.” A woman falls in love, and beginning to see things differently, states, “Finally, I am living again." The apostle Paul made that same observation only after Christ had met him on the Damascus Road. All of the things that would seem to make life worth living, he already had. Paul had a superior education, stature in the community, respect, security and a promising future. But later, he described these things as “garbage” when he compared them with the new life he had found in Christ. Paul had found wholeness in the opening of his life to the Divine.
Third, boredom can be our invitation to wholeness! Two men were hired to paint a church. They began painting and soon started running out of paint. So they added water. Before long they again ran out of paint. And again, they added water. When they had finished the painting, a thunderstorm came right over the church and washed off all the paint. Almost immediately, a voice from heaven said, “Repaint and thin no more.” Just like that voice, boredom can be our invitation to wholeness. If we are bored, it is a sign that something is wrong deep within, and it is a call to a change of lifestyle. In reality, boredom is not only a problem, but it is also a gift. And as a gift, boredom invites us to descend into our personal depths and discover “the God that is with us.”
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.