Sometime back while driving to a meeting, I passed a florist truck. I couldn’t help but notice the advertisement on the side of the truck. The advertisement read: “Flowers whisper how you feel.” Undoubtedly, that’s true! Flowers do whisper how we feel. But perhaps even more, compassion whispers how we feel. Jesus asked, “Which of these three do you think proved neighbor to the man who fell among the robbers?” He said, “The one who showed mercy upon him.” And then Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise” (Luke 10: 36,37). Thus we come face to face with one of the most gripping stories that Jesus ever told. In fact, it has won its way into the heart of humanity as none other with the exception of the parable of the Prodigal Son.
But this story of the Good Samaritan brings us face to face with flesh and blood people like ourselves and Jesus’ whole point of what it means to be a neighbor in the kingdom of God.
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
