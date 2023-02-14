CONYERS — The Hambrick Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of young people, awarded scholarships to three local high school seniors at its annual scholarship gala on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Restoration Storehouse Center.
All Rockdale County Public Schools high school seniors were invited to compete in an essay contest on how Dr. Martin Luther King’s ideology could be incorporated into the social issues of the current day. The three winning essays were penned by Stewart Oser, Khalil Sistrat, and Laila Wood of the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology. Each student presented his or her essay to the live gala audience before being presented with the scholarship check.
Nationally syndicated radio host and gospel singer Darlene McCoy emceed the sold out event, and Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling gave the keynote address. Former Chick-fil-A executive Rodney Bullard, who recently left to start his own non-profit The Same House, was presented with the Regional Trailblazer Award.
The Hambrick Foundation was formed in 2017 by Rockdale County Pastor Corey Hambrick. In addition to the annual scholarship gala, the foundation hosts several programs throughout the year including job fairs, college fairs, and the Chivalry Program, which mentors teen boys.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
