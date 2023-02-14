ScholarshipWinners.jpg

Pictured from left to right are scholarship winners Stewart Osner, Khalil Sistrat and Laila Wood.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — The Hambrick Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of young people, awarded scholarships to three local high school seniors at its annual scholarship gala on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Restoration Storehouse Center.

All Rockdale County Public Schools high school seniors were invited to compete in an essay contest on how Dr. Martin Luther King’s ideology could be incorporated into the social issues of the current day. The three winning essays were penned by Stewart Oser, Khalil Sistrat, and Laila Wood of the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology. Each student presented his or her essay to the live gala audience before being presented with the scholarship check.

