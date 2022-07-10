The only thing getting between five thieves and their perfect heist is an elderly landlord (Katie Johnson) in this comedy of errors. It features a breakthrough performance from Peter Sellers, who plays one of the imbecilic criminals. Tom Hanks starred in a 2004 remake from the Coen brothers.
CONYERS – More Than Conquerors Inc., a nonprofit organization serving young people in Rockdale and DeKalb counties, has received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Congressman Hank Johnson announced the grant last week.
More Than Conquerors, a faith-based non-profit, assists young people in making healthy choices related to life decisions. The grant will provide an array of marriage promotion services designed to support healthy relationships and marriage, including the value of marriage in future family formation and skills-based relationship and marriage education to young people in schools.
“More Than Conquerors has been in our DeKalb and Rockdale county communities for more than 30 years,” said Johnson. “They have been helping our youth during a tricky time – teenagers who are just beginning to understand who they are as people and all the peer pressure and desire to fit in that comes with that. Conquerors helps our teens navigate this difficult time with positive physical, emotional and academic development while building up their resistance to unhealthy risk behaviors such as the use of drugs and alcohol.”
Tina Thomas, director of programs for More Than Conquerors, said the grant funds will cover a wide array of life skills young people need as they approach adulthood.
“The project serves high school students with the provision of knowledge and skills that will assist toward improving their present and future relationships, become more responsible with money via budgeting and financial literacy training, and cultivate conflict management skills through instruction in dating/domestic violence prevention,” said Thomas. “MATURE Plus III also integrates comprehensive case management, as well as job and career advancement services in this initiative. The project benefits from the proven approaches utilized by Workforce Development to teach employment skills and help project participants on a path toward job security and economic self-sufficiency.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
