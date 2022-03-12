...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST this evening to 11 AM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Happy birthday: Teen wins $100,000 lottery prize with her first ticket ever
A North Carolina college student won a nice 19th birthday gift after buying her first lottery ticket: $100,000.
Laniah Ashley, a freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, was back home in Clinton for spring break. While out with her grandparents for Chinese food on her birthday Wednesday, she bought a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery says on its website.
"It was my first time ever buying a ticket," Ashley said. "I thought the colors on the ticket looked pretty so I chose that one."
Back at her grandparents' house, Ashley scratched the ticket. They were all at the table when she realized she won.
"At first I kept it to myself because I didn't want to sound crazy," Ashley said. "I was too excited to believe it was true. I kept looking at the numbers and reading the rules over and over again. I was too stunned to speak."
After taxes, she received $71,016.
The biology major, who plans to attend medical school, said she'll use the money for school and to help her grandparents.
