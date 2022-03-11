Harris says US commitment to NATO is 'ironclad' as she aims to reassure its Romanian allies

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. With
saturated soils, trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Vice President Kamala Harris ventured farther toward NATO's eastern edge Friday with a stop in Romania, a country suddenly thrust into priority position for the United States as fighting rages over its border in Ukraine.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday described the United States' commitment to defending NATO members as ironclad during remarks following a meeting with the Romanian President as she looks to reassure allies along NATO's eastern edge.
"We take very seriously our role and the relationships that we have within the NATO alliance," Harris said at a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. "We take seriously and are prepared to act on the words we speak when we say an attack against one is an attack against all."
"We are firm in our commitment," she added. "When I say and we say over and over again, President Joe Biden says: We will defend every inch of NATO territory."
Harris said responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine means reaffirming the NATO commitment, and said, "America's commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. We take very seriously our role and the relationships that we have within the NATO alliance." Article 5 is the principle that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all the nations in the alliance.
"We are clear that the work that is to be done in response to Putin's war includes standing strong within the alliance to support the needs of our partners," she said.
Harris hailed Romania's support for Ukrainian refugees, saying the humanitarian needs are "significant and immediate."
She said the US would commit more funding to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Europe.
