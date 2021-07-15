CONYERS — Haven Fellowship Church will be handing out bags of free school supplies to the first 100 children who register during its Back to School Bash July 31 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
According to the church, the event will feature free school supplies for elementary, middle and high school age students and a fun morning of snacks and inflatables to families who are in financial need.
Supplies that will be given away include notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, scissors, glue and and more.
Preregistration for the event is required. Registration is limited to the first 100 participants. To register, go to www.havenfellowship.org/events/back-to-school-bash/
Haven Fellowship Church is located at 2240 Smyrna Road SW, Conyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.