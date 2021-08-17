COVINGTON - Hawnethia Williams, currently the longest-serving Covington City Council member, has announced her retirement at the end of her term in January. Williams, who has served four terms (16 years), made the announcement Monday night during council comments at the end of their regular meeting.
“I want thank everybody for all my years of being on the council, especially my constituents, my friends and family and supporters, and especially my colleagues here on the council, the city manager and mayor, chief, employees of the city and all those who are connected to the city,” Williams said.
“I thoroughly enjoyed this ride for 16 years as being a public servant, and I feel that I served with confidence as with the other council members, because a servant is one who wants to serve. It has been hard the last couple of years (dealing with the pandemic and its aftermath), but with the leadership of the city and staff, the challenge has been received, accepted, and we have done well with the challenge.
“With much prayer and thought and talking with my family, I have decided to retire from being on council.”
Williams, who was born and raised in Covington, apologized to the council for the way in which she announced her retirement.
“This was not the way I wanted for you to learn about it,” she said. “It was my plan to talk to you (the council) about it before it came out, but because someone chose to reveal it on Facebook without my permission, I feel that I need to extend the courtesy and professionalism to everyone here of what my intention was.”
Qualifying for the three council posts currently held by Williams, Anthony Henderson and Susie Keck, began Monday. Two people - Charika Davis and George Scott Scoggins - have already qualified for Williams’ West Ward, Post 2 seat. Henderson and Keck have also qualified without opposition.
At the meeting Monday night, Williams gave her blessing to Davis to succeed her.
“On an upbeat note for my constituents in Covington, I will be supporting Miss Charita Davis,” Williams said. “I feel that she will represent all the west side, just as I have been doing.”
Williams has always said she represents not just the people in her district, but all of Covington. Over the years she has been a very vocal supporter of the city as a whole, and equally vocal when she felt one side of the city was not being treated as fairly as the other. Williams has also been a peacemaker at times when city and county elected officials have harped at each other, reminding them that they all are working for the good of both the city and county.
Williams said despite stepping down from the council that she will continue to support Covington.
“We will continue to work hand-in-hand, because I will be here until January,” she told her fellow council members. “But I will not stop working for this city, because this is the city I love. And I will continue to be a thorn - a good thorn. But thank you for the support that I received.”
