He went to 7-Eleven for chocolate milk and left with a million bucks By Nadeem Muaddi, CNN Jan 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Virginia dad's chocolate milk run turned into a $1 million windfall.Dennis Willoughby of North Chesterfield went to a local 7-Eleven to buy chocolate milk for his kids when he decided to pick up a scratch-off lottery ticket, Virginia Lottery officials said Wednesday.The ticket, a $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot, turned out to be a top prize winner. Willoughby is the second player to win the top prize for this game. There is one more top-prize winning ticket somewhere out there.The odds of winning it are 1 in 1,632,000, lottery officials said. The lucky father was given the choice of taking the full $1 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $640,205 before taxes. He chose the latter.Although it's not $1 million, it can still buy a lot of chocolate milk.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 