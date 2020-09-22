COVINGTON — The Arts Association in Newton County is now accepting submissions for its first ever Healing With HeART Virtual Exhibit to be celebrated in October - National Arts & Humanities Month.
With the understanding that art can provide healing in difficult times, the Arts Association is looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to express their experiences that 2020 has brought thus far. Contributors are invited to showcase their stress, confusion, unrest, joy, uncertainty, anxiety, enlightenment, fear, relief, power, and anything in between. The goal for this virtual exhibit will be to uncover how all of these intricacies unite people. Works must inspire action, broaden awareness, deepen understanding, convey urgency, point to solutions, or illuminate the consequences of a global pandemic and racial inequities.
Entries may include, photography, painting, drawing, mixed media, ceramics, sculpture, choreography, poetry, vignettes, theatrics, song, and any other form of expression. In an effort to promote sustainability, the Arts Association encourages the use of found materials or materials artists already own. All entries, headshot and artist bio must be submitted in an electronic format by Oct. 9. The opening of the virtual gallery will be Oct. 20 and the Arts Association will host a virtual meet and greet reception via Zoom to be streamed on the association’s Facebook page. Artists are encouraged, but not required to attend.
An appointment-only gallery will be open from Oct. 23 – Oct. 25 at the Porter Performing Arts Center. Please note that there is a weight limit of 15 lbs. for hanging items, and hanging works cannot exceed 48 inches in any direction. To be featured in the gallery, work must be hand-delivered, or mailed at the artist's expense, and must be picked up personally or will be sent back (with artist’s prepaid postage) at the show's conclusion.
CALENDAR: Oct. 9: Entry Submission Deadline Oct. 12: Notification of Acceptance Oct. 12-15: Art Drop Off (Coordinated date and time)
Oct. 22: Virtual Opening and Meet and Greet Reception (7 p.m.)
Oct. 23-25: Appointment-only gallery (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.) Oct. 26: Art Pick Up (Coordinated time)
Contact Amanda Bonilla at abonilla@newtoncountyarts.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.