CONYERS — A drive-through COVID-19 testing site was set to open Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers. The testing site, a partnership between the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments and Mako Medical, will help to expand testing capacity in the community.

Hours of operation for this location are Tuesday through Friday and every other Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The testing site, located at 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013, will serve Rockdale County and its surrounding communities with up to 500 PCR tests at no cost. Appointments are not required; however, individuals may preregister online or by phone to quicken the testing process.

“Access to testing is crucial to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments. “If you’re experiencing symptoms – even if you’re vaccinated – get tested to ensure you don’t spread the virus to others. If you test positive, follow the recommended guidance.”

Testing remains an important tool in the fight against COVID-19; however, the Health Department recommends all who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the best means of protection. The vaccine is the best way to limit severe disease, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost in the Health Department’s health centers.

For more information about COVID-19, testing and vaccination, as well as vaccine eligibility, visit https://www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info.

To preregister for a COVID-19 test at Springfield Baptist Church or any of our other locations visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.

