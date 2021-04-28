NEWTON
♦ City Pharmacy, 1105 Church St., Covington; April 22; Routine; 94/A
♦ Hardees #1505846, 3112 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; April 22; Follow-up; 87/B’
♦ Pelican’s Snoballs, 3184 Salem Road, Conyers; April 20; Routine; 96/A
ROCKDALE
♦ Panera Bakery #3798, 1655 Ga. Highway 138; April 21; Routine; 91/A
♦ Chuck E. Cheese, 1530 Dogwood Drive; April 20; Routine; 82/B
♦ Cracker Barrell Old Country Store, 1182 Dogwood Drive; April 20; Routine; 85/B
