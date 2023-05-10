NEWTON
♦ China Star, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; April 27; Follow-up; 100/A
♦ Wayback Burgers, 10115 Alcovy Road, Covington; April 27; Follow-up; 91/A
♦ Live Oak Elementary School, 500 Kirkland Road, Covington; May 1; Routine; 100/A
♦ Firehouse Subs, 4127 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 1; Routine; 100/A
♦ Zaxby’s, 6243 Turner Lake Road, Covington; May 1; Routine; 90/A
♦ Benton House of Covington; 7155 Dearing Road, Covington; May 2; Routine; 91/A
♦ American Deli, 3822 Salem Road, Covington; May 2; Routine; 80/B
♦ The Depot Sports Bar & Grill, 4122 Emory St.; May 3; Routine; 87/B
♦ McDonald’s Restaurant, 10405 Industrial Blvd.; May 4; Routine; 99/A
♦ Middle Ridge Elementary School, 11649 South Covington Bypass, Covington; May 4; Routine; 100/A
♦ ZimSkillet, 4142 Ga. Highway 142, Newborn; May 4; Routine; 73/C
♦ GiGi’s Place, 3265 Salem Road, Covington; May 4; Routine; 91/A
♦ Royal Palace Chinese Restaurant, 4188 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 5; Routine; 100/A
♦ Riverside Healthcare LP, 5100 West St., Covington; May 5; Routine; 99/A
ROCKDALE
♦ Quick Change Billiards, 2200 Covington Highway; May 1; Routine; 100/A
♦ Starbucks Coffee Company, 1515 Ga. Highway 138; May 1; Routine; 84/B
♦ Taqueria La Moreliana Inc., 1085 Irwin Bridge Road; May 1; Routine; 80/B
♦ The Retreat at Conyers, 1504 Renaissance Drive; May 1; Routine; 97/A
♦ Wendy’s, 2340 Salem Road; May 1; Routine; 93/A
♦ Tacos & Burritos Factory, 2455 Salem Road; May 2; Routine; 84/B
♦ WingStop Store W100, 1527 Ga. Highway 138; May 2; Routine; 91/A
♦ Fisher’s Kitchen, 607 Sigman Road; May 2; Routine; 83/B
♦ Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, 1412 Milstead Ave.; May 2; Routine; 91/A
♦ Bojangles, 1970 Ga. Highway 138; May 2; Routine; 97/A
♦ Oaks at Conyers; 1352 Wellbrook Circle; May 4; Required Additional Routine; 100/A
♦ Knights Restaurant & Lounge, 1135 Sigman Road; May 4; Routine; 87/B
♦ Hank & Jerry’s Tavern, 1504 Old Salem Road; May 4; Routine; 89/B
♦ Quality Inn F/S, 1360 Dogwood Drive; May 4; Routine; 90/A
♦ China Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive; May 4; Required Additional Routine; 98/A
♦ Flavor BBQ LLC, 1439 Old Salem Road; May 4; Routine; 90/A
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
