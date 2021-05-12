NEWTON
♦ Wingstop, 5151 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 5; Routine; 91/A
♦ Chick-fil-A Covington FSU #4285, 4102 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 5; Routine; 95/A
♦ Chop Chop Take Out, 3730 Salem Road, Covington; May 3; Routine; 94/A
♦ Skrimp Shack, 5334 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; May 3; Routine; 93/A
♦ El Chaparro Tex Mex, 6193 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 2; Routine; 100/A
♦ Butcher Block Deli, 6171 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 2; Routine; 100/A
♦ Wayback Burgers, 10115 Alcovy Road, Covington; April 29; Routine; 83/B
ROCKDALE
♦ CDI Head Start Serving DeKalb & Rockdale; 780 West Circle; May 9; Routine; 99/A
♦ Subway, 1620-F Dogwood Drive, Unit F; May 6; Routine; 100/A
♦ Best Western Premier — Food, 1302 Green St.; May 6; Routine; 90/A
♦ China Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive; May 6; Routine; 93/A
♦ Coaxum’s Low Country Cuisine, 1300 Iris Drive; May 5; Routine; 90/A
♦ Taqueria Y Pasteleria las Palmas, 990 Sigman Road, Suite A-1; May 5; Routine; 82/B
♦ Taco Bell — Conyers, 427 Sigman Road; May 4; Routine; 81/B
♦ NaNa’s Chicken N Waffles, 1040 Flat Shoals Road; May 4; Routine; 52/U
♦ The Retreat at Conyers, 1504 Renaissance Drive; May 3; Routine; 91/A
♦ Third Base Sports Grill, 2174 Salem Road; May 3; Routine; 100/A
♦ General Ray Davis Middle School, 3375 East Fairview Road; May 2; Routine; 91/A
♦ Thai in the Box, 1810 Ga. Highway 20, Suite 170; May 2; Routine; 100/A
