Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

 By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Merryvale Assisted Living, 11980 Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; Dec. 12; Required Additional Routine; 91/A

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos