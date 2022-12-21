NEWTON
♦ Merryvale Assisted Living, 11980 Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; Dec. 12; Required Additional Routine; 91/A
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows in the teens expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide adequate shelter for livestock. Winterize your outside faucets and pipes before the cold temperatures arrive. Leave your inside faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats, gloves and hats. &&
♦ Merryvale Assisted Living, 11980 Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; Dec. 12; Required Additional Routine; 91/A
♦ Firehouse Subs, 4127 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Dec. 12; Routine; 91/A
♦ Rocky Plains Elementary School, 5300 Ga. Highway 162, Covington; Dec. 13; Routine; 100/A
ROCKDALE
♦ Red Lobster #6238, 1560 Dogwood Drive, Conyers; Dec. 12; Routine; 90/A
♦ Coaxum’s Low Country Cuisine, 1300 Iris Drive, Conyers; Dec. 15; Routine; 97/A
♦ The Reserve Conyers Kitchen & Cocktails, 1503 Ga. Highway 138; Dec. 15; Routine; 81/B
Photos of pets available for adoption in Clayton County for the week of December 14. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Animal Shelter adoptable pets - Week of December 21
