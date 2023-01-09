NEWTON
• Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; Dec. 29; Follow-up; 100/A
NEWTON
• Susie’s Best Wings, 3257 Salem road, Covington; Jan. 3; Routine; 75/C
• Piedmont Newton Hospital, 5126 Hospital Drive, Covington; Jan. 3; Routine; 96/A
• Simply Southern, 11257 Ga. Highway 36, Covington; Jan. 4; Routine; 88/B
• Town House Cafe, 1145 Washington St., Covington; Jan. 5; Routine; 100/A
• K’s Fish N Grits, 3277 Salem Road, Covington; Jan. 6; Routine; 81/B
• Hot N Spicey Authentic Island Cuisine, 2465 Ga. Highway 81, Covington; Jan. 6; Routine; 99/A
• Five O’Clock, 7191 Turner Lake Road, Covington; Jan. 6; Routine; 98/A
ROCKDALE
• Seis Hermanas, 977 South Main St.; Jan. 3; Routine; 75/C
• Viet PHO I. Inc. dba PHO-VET, 11745 Ga. Highway 138; Jan. 4; Routine; 80/B
• A Real Taste of Philly ATL - Base, 1417 Ga. Highway 138; Jan. 5; Routine; 93/A
• Red Lobster #6238, 1560 Dogwood Drive; Jan. 5; Required Additional Routine; 81/B
• Everything Bussin Vegan - Base, 1417 Ga. Highway 138; Jan. 6; Routine; 92/A
• Tacos & Burritos Factory, 2455 Salem Road; Jan. 6; Required Additional Routine; 85/B
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
Editor
