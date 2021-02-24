NEWTON
♦ Wendy’s, 11120 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; Feb. 18; Routine; 87/B
♦ Wendy’s, 4220 Salem Road, Covington; Feb. 18; Routine; 89/B
♦ R.L. Clements Middle School, 66 Jack Neely Road, Covington; Feb. 17; Routine; 97/A
♦ WNB Factory, 5330 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; Feb. 17; Required Additional Routine; 82/B
♦ Porterdale Elementary School, 45 Ram Drive, Covington; Feb. 17; Routine; 91/A
♦ Peking Chinese Restaurant, 5340 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; Feb. 16; Required Additional Routine; 80/B
♦ Marco’s Pizza, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Suite 200, Covington; Feb. 15; Routine; 95/A
♦ Wing Sport, 11166 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; Feb. 15; Routine; 85/B
♦ The Mini Crab, 3116 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Feb. 14; Routine; 100/A
ROCKDALE
♦ WNB Factory, 425 Sigman Road; Feb. 21; Routine; 74/C
♦ Main Moon Chinese Restaurant, 1573 Ga. Highway 20, Suite 102; Feb. 21; Routine; 83/B
♦ Taqueria Y Pasteleria las Palmas, 990 Sigman Road, Suite A-1; Feb. 18; Routine; 75/C
♦ Quick Change Billiards, 2200 Covington Highway; Feb. 18; Routine; 93/A
♦ New Wings &. Seafood, 1745 Ga. Highway 138, Suite C6; Feb. 18; Routine; 93/A
♦ My Lifestyle Smoothig Inc., 1680 Ga. Highway 138, Suite A; Feb. 17; Routine; 90/A
♦ The Out Post at Honey Creek, 3571 Ga. Highway 20; Feb. 14; Follow-up; 100/A
♦ Krystal Restaurants LLP, 1447 Ga. Highway 138; Feb. 14; Routine; 94/A
♦ Wings Nuts, 1573 Ga. Highway 20, Suite 104; Feb. 11; Routine; 85/B
