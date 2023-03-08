NEWTON
♦ Taco Bell #27509, 11140 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; March 1; Required Additional Routine; 85/B
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be easterly at 5 to 15 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
NEWTON
♦ Taco Bell #27509, 11140 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; March 1; Required Additional Routine; 85/B
♦ Dunkin Donuts Eagle Drive, 10055 Eagle Drive, Covington; March 2; Follow-up; 93/A
ROCKDALE
♦ Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookie, 2239 Ga. Highway 20; Feb. 27; Routine; 90/A
♦ Rockdale County Public Schools Central Office Complex Kitchen, 960 Pine St.; Feb. 27; Routine; 100/A
♦ Sudo Bar & Grill, 2270 Salem Road; Feb. 28; Routine; 72/C
♦ EPIC Center/Alternative School, 2930 Ga. Highway 20; Feb. 28; Routine; 100/A
♦ China Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive; March 1; Routine; 43/U
♦ Oaks at Conyers, 1352 Wellbrook Circle; March 1; Routine; 78/C
♦ Waffle House #1091, 1886 Ga. Highway 20; March 2: Routine; 96/A
♦ Hibachi Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive; March 2; Routine; 70/C
♦ Burger King #25942, 1600 Ga. Highway 20; March 3; Routine; 88/B
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
Scenes from Georgia vs. Georgia Tech baseball at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on March 5, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Baseball at Coolray Field
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Tax season has arrived! While the process can be time consuming and detailed, the anticipation of a refund can be worth it. The question is, how will you spend it?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.