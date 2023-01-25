NEWTON
♦ Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington, 6112 Pavilion Way, Covington; Jan. 17; Routine; 95/A
♦ NCG 5/6, 500 Move Fast Way, Social Circle; Jan. 18; Routine; 100/A
♦ Wing Cafe, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; Jan. 19; Routine; 87/B
Taco Bell #3717, 6151 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 19; Routine; 92/A
♦ China Star, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; Jan. 19; Routine; 92/A
G♦ il’s Taqueria, 990 Sigman Road; Jan. 17; Routine; 94/A
♦ Cozumel Mexican Restaurant, Jan. 17; Required Additional Routine; 93/A
♦ Beasley Drug Company, 933 Center St.; Jan. 17; Routine; 100/A
♦ Barksdale Elementary School, 596 Oglesby Bridge Road; Jan. 18; Routine; 100/A
♦ Family Initiative Residence Inc., 1081 Main St.; Jan. 18; Routine; 99/A
♦ Moe’s Southwest Grill, 863 Flat Shoals Road; Jan. 18; Required Additional Routine; 96/A
♦ Daily Haven, 1105 Main St.; Jan. 18; Routine; 100/A
♦ Smoothie King, 2239 Ga. Highway 20; Jan. 18; Routine; 93/A
♦ Waffle House, 1100 Nor Tec Drive; Jan. 19; Routine; 92/A
♦ Mizo Coffee Company, 425 Sigman Road; Jan. 19; Routine; 90/A
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
