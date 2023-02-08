NEWTON
♦ Tello’s Mexican Grill, 4139 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 30; Food Required Additional Routine; 87/B
♦ Tello’s Mexican Grill, 4139 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 30; Food Required Additional Routine; 87/B
♦ Nagoya Japanese Steak House, 1065 Access Road, Covington; Jan. 30; Routine; 91/A
♦ Bojangle’s, 5156 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 30; Routine; 90/A
♦ Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 10174 Carlin Drive, Covington; Jan. 30; Routine; 83/B
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; Feb. 2; Required Additional Routine; 74/C
♦ 908 Special Events/Iron Skillet Southern Kitchen, 908 Commercial St.; Jan. 31; Routine; 100/A
♦ Del Taco, 1714 Ga. Highway 138; Jan. 31; Routine; 90/A
♦ Cold Stone Creamery, 1522 Dogwood Drive; Feb. 2; Routine; 95/A
♦ General Ray Davis Middle School, 3375 East Fairview Road; Feb. 2; Routine; 100/A
♦ Island Jerk, 875 Flat Shoals Road; Feb. 2; Routine; 97/A
♦ Wings Nuts, 1573 Georgia Highway 20; Feb. 2; Routine; 100/A
♦ Hardee’s Restaurant, 2930 Ga. Highway 138; Feb. 2; Required additional routine; 97/A
♦ Burger King, 1491 Ga. Highway 138; Feb. 2; Routine; 100/A
♦ Cherokee Run Golf Club, 1595 Centennial Olympic Pkwy.; Feb. 3; Routine; 100/A
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
JustWatch ranked the 15 most common colleges of players on the rosters of Super Bowl teams throughout NFL history using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com. Click for more.15 colleges that have produced the most Super Bowl players
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.