Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

 By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Tello’s Mexican Grill, 4139 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 30; Food Required Additional Routine; 87/B

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos