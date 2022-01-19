Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Piedmont Hospital Cafe, 5126 Hospital Drive, Covington; Jan. 11; Routine; 100/A

♦ Dunkin Donuts/BaskinRobbins, 3153 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 10; Routine; 80/B

♦ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3147 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 6; Routine; 91/A

ROCKDALE

♦ Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 3560 Ga. Highway 20; Jan. 14; Required Additinal Routine; 90/A

♦ Waffle House #1091, 1886 Ga. Highway 20; Jan. 14; Routine; 98/A

♦ Honey Creek Wing Cafe, 1033 Honey Creek Road; Jan. 14; Routine; 84/B

♦ Yuki Teriyaki & Sushi, 1573 Covington Highway; Jan. 14; Routine; 91/A

♦ Baesic, 2572 Covington Highway; Jan. 13; Routine; 96/A

♦ Johnny’s NY Style Pizza, 2445 Salem Road; Jan. 13; Routine; 100/A

♦ Taco Bell of America, 1537 Ga. Highway 138; Jan. 13; Routine; 100/A

♦ Chili’s, 1570 Dogwood Drive; Required Additional Routine; Jan. 13; 83/B

♦ U Love Wings, 2445 Salem Road; Jan. 12; Routine; 100/A

♦ C&C Wings N Grill, 1360 Dogwood Drive; Jan. 11; Routine; 89/B

♦ Family Initiative Residence, 1080 Main St.; Jan. 11; Routine; 100/A

♦ Daily Haven, 1105 N. Main St.; Jan. 11; Routine; 100/A

♦ Zaxby’s, 1871 Ga. Highway 138; Jan. 11; Required Additional Routine; 95/A

♦ Taco N Madre, 1264 Parker Road; Jan. 10; Routine; 100/A

♦ Island Jerk, 875 Flat Shoals Road; Jan. 10; Routine; 100/A

♦ Taqueria Y Pasteleria las Palmas, 990 Sigman Road; Jan. 10; Required Additional Routine; 82/B

♦ Wendy’s, 1561 Ga. Highway 20; Jan. 10; Routine; 98/A

