Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

 By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Susie’s Best Wings, 3257 Salem Road, Covington; July 1; Routine; 91/A

T’s Caribbean Restaurant, 3633 Salem Road, Covington; July 1; Routine; 91/A♦

♦ Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 9144 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; July 5; Routine; 93/A

♦ Rudyboo’s Buffalo Cafe, 2123 Pace St., Covington; July 5; Routine; 96/A

ROCKDALE

♦ Sonic Drive-In, 1375 Ga. Highway 138; July 5; Follow-up; 63/U

♦ Burger King, 1600 Ga. Highway 20; July 5; Routine; 85/B

♦ Island Jerk, 875 Flat Shoals Road, Suite 130; July 7; Routine; 81/B

♦ Waffle House #899, 2260 Sigman Road; July 7; Routine; 95/A

♦ A+. Wings, 996 Green St.; July 8; Routine; 91/A

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos