NEWTON
♦ Susie’s Best Wings, 3257 Salem Road, Covington; July 1; Routine; 91/A
T’s Caribbean Restaurant, 3633 Salem Road, Covington; July 1; Routine; 91/A♦
♦ Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 9144 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; July 5; Routine; 93/A
♦ Rudyboo’s Buffalo Cafe, 2123 Pace St., Covington; July 5; Routine; 96/A
ROCKDALE
♦ Sonic Drive-In, 1375 Ga. Highway 138; July 5; Follow-up; 63/U
♦ Burger King, 1600 Ga. Highway 20; July 5; Routine; 85/B
♦ Island Jerk, 875 Flat Shoals Road, Suite 130; July 7; Routine; 81/B
♦ Waffle House #899, 2260 Sigman Road; July 7; Routine; 95/A
♦ A+. Wings, 996 Green St.; July 8; Routine; 91/A
