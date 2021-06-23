NEWTON
♦ Walden’s Restaurant, 3186 Washington St., Covington; June 10; Routine; 100/A
♦ World Of Wings, 5340 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; June 10; Routine; 90/A
♦ The Twelve Oaks Bed & Breakfast, 2176 Monticello St., Covington; June 13; Routine; 100/A
♦ The Social Goat, 1115 Church St., Covington; June 13; Routine; 96/A
♦ American Deli, 3154 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; June 14; Follow Up; 87/B
♦ Merryvale Assisted Living, 11980 Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; June 15; Routine; 96/A
♦ Fish N Grits, 3277 Salem Road, Covington; June 17; Routine; 70/C
♦ Taco Bell #27509, 11140 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; June 17; Routine; 95/A
ROCKDALE
♦ McDonalds, 1320 Klondike Road, ; June 15; Routine; 92/A
♦ Burger King #6207, 2230 Salem Road; June 18; Routine; 90/A
♦ Zaxby’s, 1871 Ga. Highway 138; June 18; Routine; 80/B
