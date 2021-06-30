Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Newton County Law Enforcement Center, 15151 Alcovy Road, Covington; June 23; Routine; 83/B

♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; June 22; Routine; 84/B

♦ Fish N Grits, 3277 Salem Road, Covington; June 21; Follow-up; 90/A

♦ WNB Factory, 5330 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; June 21; Routine; 88/B

♦ Chili’s, 14480 Paras Drive, Covington; June 20; Routine; 80/B

♦ McDonald’s Restaurant, 10405 Industrial Blvd., Covington; June 20; Routine; 100/A

♦ Nagoya Japanese Steak House, 1065 Access Road, Covington; June 17; Routine; 93/A

ROCKDALE

Waffle House, 1610 Ga. Highway 20; June 23, Routine; 95/A

