NEWTON
♦ Newton County Law Enforcement Center, 15151 Alcovy Road, Covington; June 23; Routine; 83/B
♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; June 22; Routine; 84/B
♦ Fish N Grits, 3277 Salem Road, Covington; June 21; Follow-up; 90/A
♦ WNB Factory, 5330 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; June 21; Routine; 88/B
♦ Chili’s, 14480 Paras Drive, Covington; June 20; Routine; 80/B
♦ McDonald’s Restaurant, 10405 Industrial Blvd., Covington; June 20; Routine; 100/A
♦ Nagoya Japanese Steak House, 1065 Access Road, Covington; June 17; Routine; 93/A
ROCKDALE
Waffle House, 1610 Ga. Highway 20; June 23, Routine; 95/A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.