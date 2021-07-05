Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

NEWTON

• Osake, 2123 Usher St., Covington; June 24; Routine; 100/A

• Porterdale Bar & Grill, 52 S. Broad St., Porterdale; June 30; Routine; 96/A

• Taco Bell #31473, 12910 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; June 30; Routine; 94/A

ROCKDALE

• Golden Krust, 1521 Ga. Highway 138; June 28; Routine; 91/A

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 863 Flat Shoals Road; June 29; Routine; 82/B

• Seven Gables Restaurant, 1897 Ga. Highway 20; June 29; Routine; 91/A

• Sonic Drive In, 1375 Ga. Highway 138; June 29; Routine; 60/U

