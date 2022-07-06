Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Benton House of Covington, 7155 Dearing Road, Covington; June 30; Routine; 66/U

♦ Subway, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; July 1, Follow-up; 94/A

♦ Taco Bell #27509, 11140 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; July 1; Follow-up; 93/A

ROCKDALE

♦ Golden Corral, 1350 Ga. Highway 138; June 27; Routine; 93/A

♦ Mandarin Garden, 1820 Ga. Highway 20; June 29; Routine; 70/C

♦ Baan Thai, 1805 Parker Road; June 29; Routine; 97/A

For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett

