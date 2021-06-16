Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; June 3; Routine; 55/U

♦ Peking Chinese Restaurant, 5340 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; June 8; Routine; 89/B

Riverside Healthcare LP, 5100 West St., Covington; June 8; Routine; 100/A

♦ Waffle House #1966, 10265 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; June 8; Routine; 91/A

♦ Firehouse Subs, 4127 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; June 8; Routine; 100/A

♦ Bert Adams Dining Hall, 218 Scout Road, Covington; June 9; Routine; 89/B

ROCKDALE

♦ Wings House, 1820 Ga. Highway 20; June 11; Routine; 97/A

♦ Courtyard by Marriott F/S — Conyers, 1337 Old Covington Highway; June 11; Routine 100/A

♦ Food by Felicia Catering, 1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 301; June 11; Routine; 100/A

