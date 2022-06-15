Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Popeyes, 3248 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; June 6; Required Additional Routine; 95/A

♦ Your Pie, 1115 Washington St., Covington; June 6; Routine; 98/A

♦ Waffle House #571, 10106 Alcovy Road, Covington; June 6; Routine; 98/A

♦ T’s Caribbean Restaurant, 3633 Salem Road, Covington; June 7; Routine; 90/A

♦ Krystal Restaurants LLC — ATL002, 3230 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; June 7; Routine; 61/U

♦ City Pharmacy, 1105 Church St., Covington; June 8; Routine; 83/B

♦ Tava’s Diner, 6154 Washington St. Covington; June 8; Routine; 94/A

♦ Taco Bell #4717, 6151 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; June 10; Routine; 100/A

♦ Wayback Burgers, 10115 Alcovy Road, Covington; June 10; Required Additional Routine; 86/B

ROCKDALE

♦ Courtyard by Marriott F/S-Conyers, 1337 Old Covington Highway; June 6; Routine; 90/A

♦ Chick-fil-A FSU #4423, 1536 Ga. Highway 138; June 6; Routine; 90/A

♦ Camp Westminister Dining Hall, 2412 Lack Rockaway Road; June 7; Routine; 93/A

♦ Main moon Chinese Restaurant, 1573 Ga. Highway 20; June 8; Required Additional Routine; 57/U

♦ The Reserve Conyers Kitchen & Cocktails, 1503 Ga. Highway 138; June 9; Routine; 92/A

♦ Juicy Crawfish, 1720 Ga. Highway 138; June 10; Routine; 91/A

♦ Gyro’s To Go, 1191 Irwin Bridge Road; June 10; Routine; 84/B

