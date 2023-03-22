NEWTON
♦ Ichiban Ramen and Sushi Bar, 4152 Washington St., Covington; March 15; Follow-up; 96/A
♦ Waffle House #993, 8329 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; March 13; Routine; 99/A
♦ Sonic Drive-in #4986, 8225 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Routine; 92/A
♦ Frio Rolled Ice Cream, 10154 Carlin Drive, Covington; March 15; Routine; 90/A
♦ Mamie’s Kitchen Biscuits, 11406 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; March 16; Routine; 100/A
♦ Oxford College Student Center Cafe, 801 Wesley St., Oxford; March 16. Routine; 100/A
♦ Covington Nutrition, 2155 Pace St., Covington; March 16; Routine; 96/A
♦ Emory Oxford Dining Hall, 300 Pierce St., Oxford; March 16; Routine; 100/A
♦ Wayback Burgers, 10115 Alcovy Road, Covington; March 16; Routine; 92/A
♦ The Philly Hut, 10 Birds Crossing, Covington; March 17; Routine; 93/A
♦ Maddlulu, 9142 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; March 17; Routine; 99/A
♦ Hardees #1505846, 3112 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; March 17; Routine; 92/A
ROCKDALE
♦ Seis Hermanas, 977 South Main St.; March 13; Required Additional Routine; 87/B
♦ Sonic Drive-in, 4499 Ga. Highway 20; March 14; Routine; 91/A
♦ ♦ Zaxby’s, 1871 Ga. Highway 138; March 14; Routine; 81/B
Panda Express Restaurant, 2239 Ga. Highway 20; March ♦ 14; Routine; 89/B
♦ C.J. Hicks Elementary School, 1300 Pine Log Road; March 14; Routine; 100/A
♦ Rockdale Health Care Center, 1510 Renaissance Drive; March 14; Routine; 59/U
♦ Two Eggs Breakfast & Lunch, 1965 Ga. Highway 138; March 15; Routine; 56/U
♦ Hardee’s Restaurant, 2930 Ga. Highway 138; March 15; Routine; 80/B
♦ Kelly’s Fusion Express, 1820 Ga. Highway 20; March 15; Routine; 54/U
♦ Papa Johns Pizza #1700, 1409 Sigman Road; March 16; Routine; 90/A
♦ Shoal Creek Elementary School, 1300 McWilliams Road; March 16; Routine; 91/A
♦ Wings House, 1820 Ga. Highway 20; March 17; Routine; 82/B
♦ Waffle House #1943, 2020 Flat Shoals Road; March 17; Routine; 98/A
♦ Rockdale Senior Services, 1240 Dogwood Drive; March 17; Routine; 96/A
♦ New Wings & Seafood, 1745 Ga. Highway 138; March 17; Routine; 89/B
♦ Lorraine Elementary School, 3343 East Fairview Road, Stockbridge; March 17; Routine; 100/A
♦ Proof of the Pudding, 1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy.; March 17; Routine; 100/A
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
