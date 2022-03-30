Health Scores: Master

By Alice Queen

NEWTON

♦ Wing Nook, 3655 Salem Road, Covington; March 21: Routine; 95/A

♦ Zaxby’s, 12945 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; March 21; Routine; 96/A

♦ Mamies Kitchen, 7121 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; March 23, Rouinte; 96/A

♦ American Deli, 3822 Salem Road, Covington; March 21; Routine; 82/B

♦ Fairview Elementary School, 3325 Fairview Road, Covington; March 23, Routine; 91/A

♦ Subway #19246, 5340 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; March 23, Routine; 88/B

♦ McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council, 25 Lovers Lane, Covington; March 23, Routine; 96/A

♦ Gigi’s Place, 3265 Salem Road, Covington; March 23, Routine; 87/B

♦ Little Phillies, 10255 Industrial Blvd., Covington; March 25; Routine; 96/A

♦ El Charro Mexican Restaurant #5, 9148 MLK Jr. Ave., Covington; March 25; Routine; 85/B

ROCKDALE

♦ KFC, 1675 Ga. Highway 138; March 21; Follow-up; 84/B

♦ International House of Pancakes, 1320 Dogwood Drive; March 21; Required Additional Routine; 95/A

♦ Rockdale County High School, 1174 Bulldog Circle; March 21; Routine; 91/A

♦ Sonic Drive-in, 4499 Ga. Highway 138; March 21; Follow-up; 99/A

♦ Thai Palace, 968 Main St.; March 22; Required Additional Routine; 82/B

♦ Frontera Mex Mex Grill, 1820 Ga. Highway 20; March 22; Routine; 97/A

♦ Burger King #6207, 2230 Salem Road; March 22; Routine; 92/A

♦ Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2121 Ga. Highway 20; March 22; Routine; 89/B

♦ Flavor BBQ LLC, 1439 Old Salem Road; March 23; Routine; 90/A

♦ Main Moon Chinese Restaurant, 1573 Ga. Highway 20; March 23; Routine; 72/C

♦ CDI Head Start, 780 West St.; March 24; Routine; 91/A

♦ Fire House Sugs, 1565 Ga. Highway 138; March 24; Routine; 100/A

♦ Mammy’s Kitchen, 1294 N. Main St.; March 24; Routine; 87/B

♦ Acuity Brands Lighting — People Center, 1400 Lester Road; Mach 24; Routine; 100/A

♦ Rockdale Health Care Center, 1520 Renaissance Drive; March 24; Follow-up; 98/A

♦ McDonald’s, 2320 Salem Road; March 25; Routine; 90/A

