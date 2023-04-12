NEWTON
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; March 30; Required Additional Routine; 96/A
HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be east at 6 to 12 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
♦ Pizza Hut, 4169 U.S. Highway 278, Cov♦ ington; April 3; Routine; 100/A
♦ Merryvale Assisted Living, 11980 Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; April 3; Routine; 91/A
♦ Shane’s Rib Shack, 11162 Ga. Highway 142; Covington; April 4; Routine; 70/C
♦ Waffle House #1740, 13091 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; April 4; Routine; 92/A♦
♦ Krystal Restaurants LLC — ATL002, 3230 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; April 5; Follow-up; 71/C
♦ Grub Shack, 1180 West Ave.; April 4; Routine; 70/C
♦ Taco N Madre, 1264 Parker Road; April 6; Follow-up; 77/C
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
Welcome home to a beautiful brick front, 5 bedroom and 3 bath home in the swim/tennis community of Riverbend! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Discover the amenities nearby this Riverbend home in Dacula
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
Here are the Top 5 contenders to win the Masters Tournament this year. Do you think it will be one of the Top 5 golfers or someone else?
