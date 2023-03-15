NEWTON
♦ Ichiban Ramen and Sushi Bar, 4152 Washington St., Covington; March 6; Routine; 62/U
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...North and Central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 11 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at less than 10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
♦ Sudo Bar & Brill, 2270 Salem Road; March 6; Follow-up; 86/B
♦ New J.H. House Elementary School Kitchen, 3100 Zingara Road; March 6; Routine; 100/A
♦ Thai in the Box, 1810 Ga. Highway 20; Routine; 96/A
♦ Wendy’s, 1291 Dogwood Drive; March 6; Routine; 97/A
♦ Domino’s Pizza #5729, 1200 West Ave.; March 6; Routine; 91/A
♦ Oaks at Conyers, 1352 Wellbrook Circle; March 6; Follow-up; 100/A
♦ Hibachi Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive; March 7; Follow-up; 84/B
♦ China Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive; March 7; Follow-up; 100/A
On March 11, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Track Club welcomed over 1,500 participants to the seventh Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare. Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
