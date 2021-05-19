NEWTON
♦ R.L.’s Off the Square, 1113 Floyd St., Covington; May 13; Routine; 94/A
♦ Indian Creek Middle School, 11051 Covington Bypass, Covington; May 13; Routine; 91/A
♦ Marco’s Pizza, 9158 Alcovy Road, Covington; May 13; Required Additional Routine; 87/B
♦ Bowl -O-Flames, 52 S. Broad St., Porterdale; May 12; Routine; 88/B
♦ McDonalds Highway 278, 4112 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 12; Routine; 100/A
♦ Bangkok Grill, 5135 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 11; Routine; 91/A
♦ Ma Lena’s Soul Food & BBQ, 11356 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; May 7; Routine; 85/B
♦ The Depot Sports Bar & Grill, 4122 Emory St., Covington; May 6; Routine; 96/A
ROCKDALE
♦ Bojangles, 1970 Ga. Highway 138; May 12; Routine; 96/A
♦ Milo’s Jerk Hut, 2445 Salem Road, Suite T; May 12; Routine; 100/A
♦ Rockdale Regional Detention Center, 2165 Chambers Road; May 12; Routine; 96/A
♦ BJ Buffet, 1823 Ga. Highway 138, Suite 300-B; May 12; Routine; 37/U
♦ Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant, 2274 Salem Road, Suite 102; May 11; Routine; 50/U
♦ NaNa’s Chicken N Waffles, 1040 Flat Shoals Road; May 11; Follow-up; 97/B
♦ Waffle House #1253, 1820 Ga. Highway 138; May 10; Routine; 83/B
♦ Hibachi Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 402; May 10; Routine; 94/A
