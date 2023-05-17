NEWTON
♦ Beyond Details LLC, 2118 Main St., Porterdale; May 8: Routine; 100/A
♦ Indian Creek Middle School, 11051 Covington Bypass, Covington; May 8; Routine; 100/A
♦ Pinches Tacos Shack, 7108 Washington St., Covington; May 8; Routine; 90/A
♦ The Social Goat, 1115 Church St., Covington; May 8; Routine; 96/A
♦ Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 9144 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 9; Routine; 49/U
♦ E.L. Ficquett Elementary School, 2207 Williams St., Covington; May 9; Routine; 100/A
♦ Eastside High School, 140 Ga. Highway 142, Covington; May 9; Routine; 91/A
♦ Mystic Grill, 1116 Clark St., Covington; May 10; Routine; 90/A
♦ Veterans Memorial Middle School, 13357 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; May 11; Routine; 100/A
♦ West Newton Elementary School, 13387 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; May 11; Routine; 100/A
♦ Musulyn’s International Restaurant, 6129 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 11; Routine; 96/A
♦ Oaks at Ashton Hills, 10050 Eagle Drive, Covington; May 11; Routine; 72/C
♦ Gwen’s Island Diner, 7100 Washington St., Covington; May 11; Routine; 97/A
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; May 11; Routine; 84/B
♦ Peachtree Academy, 14101 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; May 12; Routine; 95/A
♦ The Dinner Club Restaurant LLC, 2001 Main St., Porterdale; May 12; Routine; 100/A
♦ Holiday Inn Express, 14450 Paras Drive, Covington; May 12; Routine; 96/A
♦ IHOP 3442, 10340 Industrial Blvd., Covington; May 12; Routine; 96/A
ROCKDALE
Wing N Burger Factory, 1410 Klo♦ ndike Road; May 8; Routine; 80/B
♦ Little Mountain Golf Course, 1850 Little Mountain Road, Ellenwood; May 8; Routine; 100/A
♦ Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1550 Ga. Highway 138; May 8; Routine; 100/A
♦ Red Lobster #6238, 1560 Dogwood Drive; May 8; Routine; 80/B
♦ Guilty Cravings — Mobile, 1417 Ga. Highway 138; May 9; Routine; 96/A
♦ McDonald’s, 1765 Ga. Highway 138; May 9; Routine; 91/A
♦ Dairy Queen, 1235 Dogwood Drive; May 9; Routine; 97/A
♦ Guilty Cravings — Base, 1417 Ga. Highway 138; May 9; Routine; 96/A
♦ Jenny’s Cafe, 1794 Rockdale Industrial Blvd; May 9; Routine; 95/A
♦ Hibachi Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive; May 9; Required Additional Routine; 93/A
♦ Rockdale Regional Detention Center, 2165 Chambers Road; May 10; Routine; 92/A
♦ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1182 Dogwood Drive; May 10; Routine; 100/A
♦ Island Vibes Kitchen, 1955 Ga. Highway 138; May 10; Routine; 92/A
♦ Sonic Drive In, 1375 Ga. Highway 138; May 10; Routine; 90/A
♦ Nancy’s Pizzeria, 1360 Dogwood Drive; May 12; Routine; 88/B
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
Recommended for you
These are the 20 cars with the highest driver death rates, according to Stacker's analysis of data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Click for more.20 cars with the highest driver death rates
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.