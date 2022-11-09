NEWTON
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; Oct. 28; Follow-up; 90/A
♦ Bench Warmers Sports Grill, 10205 Access road, Coivngton; Oct. 31; Routine; 82/B
♦ Oaks at Ashton Hills, 10050 Eagle Drive, Covington; Oct. 31; Routine; 87/B
♦ El Charro Mexican Restaurant #1, 3165 Elm St., Covington; Nov. 1 Routine; 100/A
♦ Wendy’s #51, 4220 Salem Road, Covington; Nov. 1; Routine; 91/A
♦ Subway, 12754 U.S. Highway 278, Social Circle; Nov. 1; Routine; 86/B
♦ C.R. Bard Urological Cafeteria, 8195 Industrial Blvd., Covington; Nov. 2; Routine; 92/A
♦ Live Oak Elementary School, 500 Kirkland Road, Covington; Nov. 3; Routine; 100/A
♦ Newton College & Career Academy, 144 Ram Drive, Covington; Nov. 3; Routine; 100/A
♦ McDonalds Bypass 36, 10267 Ga. Highway 36, Covington; Nov. 4; Routine; 99/A
♦ Oak Hill Elementary School, 6242 Ga. Highway 212, Covington; Nov. 4; Routine; 100/A
♦ Taco Bell #31473, 12910 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; Nov. 4; Routine; 99/A
ROCKDALE
♦ Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, 1412 Milstead Ave.; Oct. 31; Routine; 100/A
♦ Cozumel Mexican Restaurant, 425 Sigman Road; Oct. 31; Routine; 83/B
♦ Pi-byes, 99 Oglesby Bridge Road; Oct. 31; Routine; 90/A
♦ Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 3560 Ga. Highway 20; Oct. 31; Routine; 90/A
♦ Salem High School, 3551 Underwood Road; Oct. 31; Routine; 100/A
♦ The Pointe, 939 Railroad St.; Nov. 1; Routine; 91/A
♦ Heritage High School, 2400 Granade Road; Nov. 1; Routine; 96/A
♦ Wendy’s, 1291 Dogwood Drive; Nov. 2; Routine; 89/B
♦ Rockdale County High School; 1174 Bulldog Circle; Nov. 2; Routine; 100/A
♦ WingStop Store W100, 1527 Ga. Highway 138; Nov. 2; Routine; 70/C
♦ Jenny’s Cafe, 1794 Rockdale Industrial Blvd.; Nov. 3; Routine; 90/A
♦ Rockdale Career Academy Culinary Arts, 1064 Culpepper Drive; Nov. 3; Routine; 100/A
♦ Kelly’s Fusion Express, 1820 Ga. Highway 20; Nov. 3; Routine; 91/A
♦ Dairy Queen, 1235 Dogwood Drive; Nov. 3; Routine; 89/B
♦ Thai Palace, 968 Main St.; Nov. 3; Routine; 87/B
♦ Two Eggs Breakfast & Lunch, 1965 Ga. Highway 138; Nov. 3; Routine; 70/c
♦ Sudo Bar & Grill, 2270 Salem Road; Nov. 4; Follow-up; 100/A
♦ Panera Baker #3798, 1655 Ga. Highway 138; Nov. 4; Routine; 66/U
For details on these inspection scores visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/gwinnett
Recommended for you
Thanksgiving is just two short weeks away. Take out some of the stress of planning your family's table with our recipe roundup. This week, take your pick of 8 different appetizer recipes. Click for more.RECIPE ROUNDUP: Start planning your Thanksgiving table - appetizers
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.