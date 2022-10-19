...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures mainly in the upper 20s to low
30s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 MPH across the higher elevations of northern Georgia.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
