CONYERS — Health TRUST Rockdale, the grant-making division of the Hospital Authority of Rockdale County, will accept applications Aug. 3 - 7 for its second grant cycle of 2020. Nonprofit or government agencies working to improve the physical and mental health of Rockdale residents are encouraged to consider applying.
Agencies interested in applying for a grant during the upcoming cycle should contact HARC Executive Director Julie Mills at 770.922.1441 or jmills@healthtrustrockdale.org prior to July 31. Potential applicants should carefully review the grant program guidelines and 2020 deadlines by visiting www.healthtrustrockdale.org.
Participation in a pre-proposal conference/orientation session is mandatory for all new applicants. Previous grantees also should register for a pre-proposal conference if they are seeking funds for a program or project not previously funded. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, pre-proposal conferences will be held via telephone for this grant cycle. If seeking repeat funding, applicants should notify the director of their intent no later than July 31. Proposals will not be accepted for this cycle from agencies that fail to contact HARC prior to the July 31 deadline.
“I am excited about the upcoming grant cycle and the continuation of our partnership with other organizations committed to addressing the healthcare needs of Rockdale residents,” said HARC Chairman Benny Atkins., noting that HARC has invested more than $4.5 million in charitable health care projects and programs since launching its grants program in May 2010.
“The Authority is honored to support the wonderful work of our grant recipients,” said Atkins. “They provide much needed physical and mental health services to uninsured and underinsured residents of our community. They meet needs that would otherwise go unmet and, by doing that, they are changing and even saving lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.