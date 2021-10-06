HEALTH: What could be the cause of sudden osteonecrosis in knee?

Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late Wednesday night to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Thursday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From Wednesday evening to Friday morning.
* At 10:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday evening to a crest of 16.5 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

HEALTH: What could be the cause of sudden osteonecrosis in knee?

  • 0
STU

Roach

 By Alice Queen

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old Caucasian woman with newly found necrosis of the knee bone, along with a fracture. I do not have diabetes, but I received a month of steroids last November when I had COVID. I also use Adair daily for asthma. I am scheduled for total knee replacement this coming October. My primary care doctor, my orthopedist and my knee surgeon do not know how this occurred. I would like to know so that I might be able to prevent it from happening in the future. I felt fine until after a long walk three months ago. I’ve had to use a cane for walking ever since, and am unable to walk very far, due to pain.

— S.R.

ANSWER: Osteonecrosis, also called avascular necrosis, literally means “death of bone.” The top of the femur in the hip is the most common bone affected, but many other bones can be affected.

I can’t say for sure what caused your knee bone osteonecrosis, but there are three possibilities I’d consider. The first is the steroids you took when you had COVID-19. Moderately strong evidence shows that steroids, such as dexamethasone, reduce the risk of dying in hospitalized people with COVID who have low oxygen levels (94% or lower). Unfortunately, the dose of steroids used, although it may have been lifesaving, does put people at higher risk for developing osteonecrosis. In my opinion, this is the most likely cause.

A second possibility is a rare condition called “spontaneous osteonecrosis of the knee.” This essentially “unknown cause” tends to affect a specific part of the knee (the medial femoral condyle).

The third possibility I’d consider would be the COVID-19 itself. I found a case series of people with osteonecrosis that occurred in people with COVID-19 infection. Their doses of steroids were not high. However, all these cases were in the hip, not the knee.

This is not a complete list. Trauma to the knee, excess alcohol use, smoking, radiation treatment and osteoporosis medications (when used for a very long time) all can predispose to osteonecrosis.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can COVID-19 be transmitted by mosquitoes? My wife is constantly being bit by them in the morning and evening, and this has become a concern of hers.

— R.J.T.

ANSWER: There has been no evidence of mosquito transmission of COVID-19, and it is very unlikely to do so. Some viruses can be transmitted by mosquitos, but COVID-19 is typically transmitted by respiratory droplets. If an infected person coughs or sneezes, a nearby person can inhale the virus.

A side note about wearing a face mask: Masks help in two ways. If the person who is infected and may not know it is wearing a mask, they will spread far less virus through breathing, coughing or sneezing. That’s why it’s also important NOT to take your mask off to cough or sneeze, even though it’s uncomfortable and against instinct. Any mask can reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Secondly, wearing a mask filters out the large respiratory particles that are most likely to transmit infection. N95 or KN95 masks are most effective at doing this, but a cloth mask with a surgical mask on top is also effective.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

