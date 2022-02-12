Each dress is one of a kind with its hand-painted artwork pocket done by a local professional artist. These are Dresses 4Sarah, and they are on sale now for $50 each to benefit the local nonprofit that shares its name. The Heartland Woman’s Club is sponsoring the sale along with a community-wide gala next month to raise funds to help the work of 4Sarah.
The gala, which is open to everyone, will be Saturday, March 19, at The Southern Heartland Art Gallery located at 1132 Monticello St. in Covington from 6 to 9 p.m. Gala tickets are $15 ahead of time or $20 at the door and are available at the art gallery or by contacting debbyvanderbunt@gmail.com or calling 404-316-3284.
In addition to the dress sale, there will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, a silent auction and live musical entertainment by the band Ken & Dave. The dresses are made for little girls ranging in sizes 3 to 8.
“The GFWC Heartland Woman’s Club is a 501(c)3 local service organization that has been actively involved in community service since 1990,” said its president, Debby Vanderbunt. “Our group provides a strong and integral body of support for families in Newton and Rockdale counties through volunteerism and donations to locally managed charities.”
4Sarah is a nonprofit, faith-based organization that empowers change in the lives and the direction of women and girls working in the sex industry as a stripper, prostitute, escort, porn star or victim of sex trafficking. Kasey McClure established 4Sarah in 2005 and has trained outreach teams that participate in strip club and street outreaches. The 4Sarah team also reaches out to escorts who work online during its call center outreach.
Serving Newton, Rockdale and other surrounding counties, 4Sarah, with help from local churches and other partners also has a house where women who are leaving the sex industry can find support and guidance and a safe place to stay for a while with their children as they start a new life. McClure said 4Sarah has plans for what she calls phase two and phase three, which will allow her nonprofit to serve more women as they seek to leave the sex industry.
“A new fund-raising event this year for us will be 4Sarah,” Vanderbunt said. “4Sarah is a locally based nonprofit agency offering a holistic outreach using education along with an ‘emotional, physical and spiritual support system’ to redirect the lives of women and girls who are victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking.”
Making these dresses and preparing for the gala has been a true community partnership as the Heartland Woman’s Club worked with volunteers from The Southern Heartland Art Gallery and Covington Newton County Arts Guild, many of whom are long-time friends.
Artist and art teacher Elise Hammond is director of the art gallery and said the idea for the dresses came about when a friend in South Carolina told her she had been painting pockets to go on girls’ dresses that were going into the Samaritan’s Purse Christmas boxes. Hammond said she told her friend she too would help paint pockets, which she said gave her a lot of enjoyment, especially since this was during the COVID lock down. When Hammond and the Covington Newton County Arts Guild board met, she told the group about the Samaritan’s Purse project.
Southern Heartland Art Gallery President Jacqueline Kelly, who is also on the Covington Newton County Arts Guild board and a member of the Heartland Woman’s Club, led the project for the club and coordinated volunteers throughout the community who donated fabric, buttons, trim, as well as their time and talents. Some volunteers made dresses while others painted the pockets that would go on them.
“I headed up the sewing of about 100 dresses that were donated to Samaritan’s Purse,” Kelly said. A teacher of remedial reading and family consumer science at Edwards Middle School in Conyers, Kelly said this was a special project that brought many members of the community together.
“We had a few teenagers who came in and painted pockets, and we had a ton of novices, people who had never painted before,” she said. “...We had two or three workdays at the gallery and volunteers came in. It turned out to be a fun activity.”
Members of the Heartland Woman’s Club, The Southern Heartland Art Gallery and the Covington Newton County Arts Guild joined forces to create 100 dresses which were then donated to Samaritan’s Purse. Afterward, Hammond and the others who had heard McClure’s personal story and how she was led by God to start 4Sarah, decided this could be a way to raise funds for the nonprofit.
As a side note, for her birthday, Hammond signed up on Facebook with its birthday fund-raising program and listed 4Sarah as the beneficiary. She said within three days, the site had raised $803 to go directly to 4Sarah. Donors can still go there through Feb. 17. Go to Facebook and search for Elise Hammond.
Even after finishing the 100 dresses for Samaritan’s Purse, the volunteers were not ready to stop working.
“One guild member, Sally Losch, who is also one of my art students and a wonderful seamstress, then began creating additional dresses with design elements that were so lovely that I painted custom designed pockets for each of her dresses,” Hammond said.
Losch is an accomplished seamstress who said she enjoys making things and sharing her talents. She is known to friends and family for the beautiful baby blankets, aprons, dolls, masks and other items she makes. She has made more than 400 masks.
“They wanted dresses that would slip over their heads without zippers and buttons,” Losch said. “I found a couple of patterns I could use. The ones I made are in the gallery downtown.”
Hammond said after Losch made 30 dresses and she had painted the pockets, she had an idea.
“Perhaps these dresses could be used to raise money and awareness of the blight of human trafficking that exists in our own community,” Hammond said. “The Woman’s Club had planned to raise funds for 4Sarah at its annual croquet tournament in 2020. Then COVID caused them to have to cancel the tournament. A 4Sarah Gala was a perfect vehicle as a fundraiser to showcase and auction the dresses and educate our community on the existence of human trafficking within our borders.”
The groups partnered together, with the Southern Heartland Art Gallery offering its space for the gala.
Heartland Woman’s Club President Vanderbunt is excited about the upcoming gala and how friends from these different organizations, as well as other volunteers were so happy working together to help the local nonprofit. She said Hammond had the idea to do the dresses and from there the project evolved into a painted pocket project to benefit 4Sarah.
“It’s a rewarding experience,” Vanderbunt said about helping. “You just can’t believe it’s (human trafficking) going on in the world, but it is and we need to address the issue and help out as much as we can.”
The girls’ dresses are on display now and for sale at the gallery and may be viewed online by going to www.southernheartlandart.com, and clicking on the word “events.”
