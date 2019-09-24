COVINGTON — Newton County Commissioner J.C. Henderson has called on the city of Covington to revoke the business license of BD Bard because of its ethylene oxide emissions, something the city says it has no authority to do.
Twice at last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Henderson called on the city to revoke the business license and displayed a copy of it. Henderson represents District 4, which surrounds the BD Bard plant. He said his immediate concern is the people who live near the BD Bard plant, who he said are mostly poor minorities.
“People are looking to leaders to stand up for them, and so far we aren’t doing it,” he said.
Henderson said he had talked to residents living near the plant and heard many health concerns.
"We need to pull their permit so they won't be able to do business in Covington and Newton County until we get this under control," he said.
City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. issued a statement Thursday, explaining that the city has no regulatory authority over BD Bard’s operations. The plant uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and is permitted by the state Environmental Protection Division and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
In 2016 the EPA put ethylene oxide on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington and Smyrna, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide. Sterigenics, a company that also uses ethylene oxide, operates in Smyrna.
The city of Covington is conducting its own air testing to measure ethylene oxide emissions. The city will test air near the BD Bard plant and as far away as Burge Plantation near Mansfield and the Conyers city limits.
“From day one, we have ensured the public knew BD is and has been operating under the requirements the EPA and EPD set for them,” Turner wrote in a released statement. “We also made it clear the city of Covington cannot suspend operations at BD. BD is operating in compliance with Covington’s zoning code.”
Turner added that there is a “common misconception” that the city issues business licenses that it can then revoke or refuse to reissue.
“Instead, in accordance with Georgia law, local businesses are required to pay the city an annual occupational tax based upon their number of employees,” continued Turner. “What is commonly referred to as a ‘business license’ is in fact the receipt showing payment of those taxes. In Georgia, permits for air emissions are issued and monitored by the EPD and not local governments.”
The city expects to have results of its air testing by mid October.
“We are as anxious as anyone to see the data and share it (with) citizens, the EPA and EPD,” Turner wrote. “Once reviewing our numbers, BD’s independent test results and data collected by state and federal regulating agencies, we are confident the EPA and EPD will take appropriate actions, if any are warranted. In fact, the EPA has informed the city that it is currently working on new rules that will apply to sterilization facilities such as BD. We are told that the public will be asked to comment on the new rules perhaps as early as this fall. We will be watching this closely, and we encourage the citizens of Covington to do the same.”