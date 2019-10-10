COVINGTON — Veteran lawyer Cheveda McCamy has announced her bid for a Superior Court judgeship in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
In a released statement, McCamy pledged to bring experience, efficiency and fairness to the court system in Newton and Walton counties.
McCamy has practiced law for more than 20 years, including prosecution, criminal defense, personal injury, real estate, estate planning and family law. She has served as an assistant district attorney in Fulton, DeKalb and Henry counties, prosecuting murderers, child molesters, drug traffickers and gang members. She currently serves as chief assistant district attorney in Henry County, where she supervises more than 40 employees.
McCamy said she is seeking to give back to the community where she was born, raised and has made a home with her husband and two children.
“I have spent my career keeping neighborhoods safe and upholding the integrity of the court system,” McCamy said. “If elected, I promise to run an efficient courtroom, hear cases with an open mind and even temperament, and ensure that every person who comes before the court is treated with professionalism and fairness.”
When not in the courtroom, McCamy volunteers with several local organizations, including serving as co-chair for the Newton County Domestic Violence Task Force, as board member for the Newton County Boys and Girls Club, and as a member of the community service committee of the Kiwanis Club of Covington. She also is active with the Newton Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Baptist Church, and Bar Associations in the Newton and Walton counties.
Born and raised in Covington to Walter and Olivia (Peggy) Grier, a retired Social Circle school teacher, McCamy graduated from Social Circle High School, the University of Georgia and Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law.
“I am pleased that my cousin will bring her expertise home to our community,” said Dr. Melvin Baker, former Oxford City Council member and a lifelong resident of Newton County.
McCamy is running for the seat being vacated in December 2020 by Judge Horace Johnson, who has announced his bid for the Georgia Supreme Court. Judges Eugene Benton and Samuel Ozburn are also not seeking re-election. Robert Stansfield is seeking the seat held by Benton, and Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Layla Zon is running for the seat now held by Ozburn.
The Alcovy Judicial Circuit is made up of Newton and Walton counties. The non-partisan election for Superior Court judgeships will be held May 19, 2020.
For more information, visit www.mccamyforjudge.com.