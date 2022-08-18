Henry (aka Hylan) returns to Conyers to perform his one-man show, “The Adventures of Hylando!”, at The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Black Box Theater on Aug. 26, 27 and 28.
From Conyers to Broadway and back again, Scott’s story is one of dreams coming true, adventures in learning and self-discovery and, ultimately, in finding that elusive life of joy, happiness and love.
Scott’s family moved to Conyers in 1966 when he was just 6 weeks old. Growing up in what was a sleepy little town was idyllic, and Scott’s infatuation with the buildings and the history of Olde Town Conyers began at an early age. He fondly remembers walking to Olde Town with his father and his sister each week to see the arrival of the bank helicopter. The first stop on the adventure though was Beasley’s Drug Store. As they waited in line for ice cream, the pharmacist, Dr. Bill Spivey, would sneak up on them from behind the pharmacy counter and make a loud squeak as he gave them a playful poke in the ribs, and they would all laugh with glee. After leaving with scoops of cherry vanilla, butter pecan and butterscotch in their cones, they made their way to the Santa Claus House, directly across the street from the bank’s helicopter pad. Father, sister and brother sat on the steps with great anticipation, eating their ice cream and waiting for the helicopter to arrive. It was exhilarating! To Scott, those were wonderfully simple times and life seemed easy and happy.
But as he grew up, life became more complicated and difficult. Nonetheless, late into his high school years Scott found sanctuary at the depot in Olde Town Conyers performing and choreographing with The Depot Players. It was there that he met his friend and mentor, Linda P. Wise, and his love for theatre was born. Under Wise’s guidance he became a theatre artist and the last 40 years of his life have been spent performing, teaching, writing, directing and choreographing.
After graduating from Rockdale County High School in 1984, Scott earned a bachelor in fine arts in musical theatre from the Conservatory at Webster University in St. Louis. He then moved to New York City and spent six years touring the United States, Canada and Europe with Broadway musicals. During that time, he fulfilled his dream of performing on Broadway and was privileged to share stages with Tommy Tune, Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, Megan Mullaly, Rosie O’Donnell, Steve Zahn, Billy Porter, Sam Harris, Donna Murphy, Georgia Engel, to name a few. Though he wouldn’t trade his experiences or the relationships he cultivated during those years, he grew weary of life on the road and show business. He left New York City and the theater and took a six-month sabbatical in Arizona.
With the acting bug sated Scott turned his attention to teaching and sharing the magic of theatre with others. He moved back to Georgia where he spent four years as the head of theatre at Woodward Academy before taking a position in the Department of Theatre, Performance Studies and Dance at Kennesaw State University. He taught at KSU for eight years. During those years, he began exploring the healing arts and the possible intersections between the healing arts and the performing arts. He became a certified yoga teacher, reiki master and meditation instructor and began infusing his teaching and his theatre making with those practices and principles.
Scott now lives in Birmingham, Ala., where he is a freelance theatre artist and teacher sharing music, movement, mindfulness and story with young and old alike. Earlier this year the executive director of Central Alabama Theatre asked Scott to create a cabaret performance for their CAT Cabaret series and “The Adventures of Hylando!” came into being. Wilkinson & Wise Theatrical Productions asked Scott to bring the show to his hometown of Conyers, and he said yes! Scott said he is grateful for the opportunity to share his story on the stage in Olde Town Conyers. Scott has come full circle!
“The Adventures of Hylando!” is a lively coming-of-age story that chronicles one man’s journey from a small town in Georgia to the Broadway stage and back again. Music and humor abound in this deeply personal one man show as Henry Scott shares his quest for meaning, purpose and authenticity.
Show dates and times are as follows:
Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/wilkinsonandwise/7030, or call 800.595.4849.
