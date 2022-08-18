adventures of Hilando_website graphic.jpg

Henry Scott returns to Conyers with his one-man show, "The Adventures of Hylando," presented at The Black Box Theater.

Henry (aka Hylan) returns to Conyers to perform his one-man show, “The Adventures of Hylando!”, at The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts Black Box Theater on Aug. 26, 27 and 28.

From Conyers to Broadway and back again, Scott’s story is one of dreams coming true, adventures in learning and self-discovery and, ultimately, in finding that elusive life of joy, happiness and love.  

