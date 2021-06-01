CONYERS — Heritage High School’s Class of 2021 ended commencement ceremonies Friday night with a bang as fireworks lit up the sky to celebrate the class that overcame more than the usual high school challenges.
Valedictorian Mackenzie Sealy spoke to friends, families and faculty at graduation exercises at Charles Evans Memorial Stadium about the challenges of figuring out high school in general, comparing that process to solving a Rubik’s cube. Then, she said, senior year came along and presented even more challenges for the Class of 2021.
“For me it was one of my most difficult years of my life, and I’m sure it was for many of you as well,” she said. “But turns out, it would take more than a pandemic to stop us!”
Sealy congratulated her classmates on their resiliency and toughness as they prepare for the future.
“It’s bittersweet to be closing off this chapter of our lives,” she said. "But it’s time to enter into a new one: adulthood. I can’t wait to see the great things that you all will go on to accomplish.”
Salutatorian Jaca Buddenbaum encouraged her classmates to continue to live a life of discovery beyond high school.
“Whatever the discovery, we will figure it out with supportive family and friends around,” she said. “After all, wasn’t that what this whole thing was about, preparing to figure it out? We’re going to make it. We’ll be all right. To quote one of my favorite lyrics, ‘Take a breath and let the rest come easy.’”
Principal LaTonya Richards reflected on some of the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, noting that 129 members of the class are honor graduates, which requires a minimum GPA of 3.5. Sixty-six percent of the class took dual enrollment classes; 300 received a Pathway Skills Seal on their diploma; 200 received a Distinguished Pathway Skills Seal; 50 received an Employability/Soft Skills Seal; 50 received a Distinguished Employability/Soft Skills Seal; 100 received a Leadership Skills Seal, and 50 received a Distinguished Leadership Skills Seal.
Graduates plan to go on to attend schools such as the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Georgia College, Columbus State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Valdosta State, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse, Spelman, Gwinnet Tech, Clemson, the University of Mississippi, Tennessee State, University of Alabama, and the University of Florida. Richards said Heritage High will be represented by students entering all branches of the Armed Forces.
The Class of 2021 has been offered academic and athletic scholarships totaling more than $1.5 million.
Richards also noted that this was the fourth class to graduate from Heritage’s Academy for Performing and Visual Arts and earned the coveted Georgia Department of Education Fine Arts Seal.
“The list of accolades could go on and on for the Class of 2021,” said Richards “You have made Heritage proud, and as principal, I am well pleased. So as you leave Heritage High, remember, whatever you believe in you will become. Always leave people and places better than you found them. Mistakes are a part of life; it’s the response to the error that counts. If you fall down seven times, get up eight. Be strong and courageous. And always, always set the stage for excellence.
Congratulations, Class of 2021.”
