CONYERS — Jackson Charitable Foundation, the charitable-giving arm of Jackson National Life Insurance Company recently made a $1 million contribution to Ramsey Education to sponsor their "Foundations in Personal Finance" curriculum in 500 high schools across the country for the 2019-20 school year.
Included in the extensive list of schools is Heritage High.
The widely adopted course has challenged Heritage students to set real goals like saving for an emergency fund, applying for college grants and scholarships and writing their personal resumes.
“Together with Ramsey Education, we are committed to supporting high school educators by helping them effectively teach the important subject of personal finance in the classroom,” said Danielle Robinson, executive director, Jackson Charitable Foundation. “Young people who understand how money works have the power to change generations, building stronger individuals, families and communities.”
The class is more than just reading a textbook and taking tests, it’s a course in real-life skills. Throughout the semester, teachers challenge students to set goals, like saving $500, applying for college grants and scholarships and writing their personal resume.
Many teens report never having talked about money with their parents before the class, but Foundations opened the door to financial conversations at home, where students are even teaching their parents money-saving tips.
Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey began Ramsey Education to address a concern he heard regularly when counseling adults on money issues, "I wish I had learned this in high school." Thus, the creation of Foundations in Personal Finance, an easy-to-use, turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.
More than 4 million students have benefited from Ramsey Education’s Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide.
For more information about Foundations in Personal Finance, go to ramseyeducation.com.
To learn more about the Jackson Charitable Foundation, please visit jacksoncharitablefoundation.org.